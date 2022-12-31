YouTuber Hickmeister has edited Bryan Cranston to play against himself in "Walter White Delivers Pizza To Himself." The plot is simple, but works surprisingly well: Walter White from Breaking Bad shows up unexpectedly at the Malcolm in the Middle house with a pizza delivery. (via Digg)
Walter White delivers pizza to Hal in this fun 'Breaking Bad' and 'Malcolm in the Middle' edit
- BREAKING BAD
- Hal Wilkerson
- Hickmeister
- Malcolm in the Middle
- walter white
