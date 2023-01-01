Jason Blum wants an Invisible Man sequel

It's never easy to modernize a classic. Some stories are so inextricably linked to the era of their creation that it's virtually impossible to import them into a contemporary setting. Only a handful of properties can traverse the decades without losing their unique charm. Take the recent success of Netflix's Wednesday, for example. Despite emanating from the late 30s, The Addams Family IP has garnered critical and commercial acclaim in the 60s, 90s, and the present.
At first glance, H.G. Wells' The Invisible Man doesn't seem like the type of story that can whether the centuries. However, the Elizabeth Moss-led 2020 reboot film proved the idea is not only evergreen but surprisingly malleable. Using the film's invisible antagonist as a metaphor for the ubiquitous grasp of patriarchy, the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man gave the story a stunning coat of fresh paint. According to AVClub, Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse, wants to work with director James Wan on a sequel to the 2020 film.
Jason Blum, head of hit-making horror studio Blumhouse, is in talks to merge his company with Atomic Monster, the production company run by hit-making horror director James Wan. It's not quite DC and Marvel teaming up, but it is sort of like Superman and Batman becoming official partners after teaming up a bunch of times in the past—Blum has been a producer on Wan's Insidious movies, and the two clearly have a good relationship. They're also working together again on the upcoming M3GAN, which Wan worked on with Akela Cooper, who wrote his 2021 cult hit Malignant.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about their potential upcoming team-up and M3GAN, Blum said that missing out on producing Malignant was actually one of the things that convinced him to merge Blumhouse with Atomic Monster, saying, "I get very nervous anytime James does a scary movie without me. I get very upset." But if the team-up does happen, Blum says he's counting on Wan to help him solve a problem he's had for a few years now: making a sequel to Leigh Whannell's early 2020 hit The Invisible Man.