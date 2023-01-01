Jason Blum wants an Invisible Man sequel



It's never easy to modernize a classic. Some stories are so inextricably linked to the era of their creation that it's virtually impossible to import them into a contemporary setting. Only a handful of properties can traverse the decades without losing their unique charm. Take the recent success of Netflix's Wednesday, for example. Despite emanating from the late 30s, The Addams Family IP has garnered critical and commercial acclaim in the 60s, 90s, and the present.

At first glance, H.G. Wells' The Invisible Man doesn't seem like the type of story that can whether the centuries. However, the Elizabeth Moss-led 2020 reboot film proved the idea is not only evergreen but surprisingly malleable. Using the film's invisible antagonist as a metaphor for the ubiquitous grasp of patriarchy, the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man gave the story a stunning coat of fresh paint. According to AVClub, Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse, wants to work with director James Wan on a sequel to the 2020 film.