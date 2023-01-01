Oscar-nominated director Damien Chazelle has a two-hour cut of Babylon on his iPhone

Damien Chazelle is one of the most promising directors of his generation. In his brief 37 years on this planet, Chazelle racked up Oscar nominations for three films in eight movie filmography from 2014 to 2018. In 2016, Chazelle snagged the Oscar for best director for his modern musical La La Land, making him the youngest director in the history of the Academy to earn the honor.

As a young director, Chazelle presumably has a myriad of perspectives and insights into the contemporary culture that his relatively older peers don't possess. For example, several young up-and-coming amateur filmmakers are beginning to use their smartphones for all aspects of production from pre to post. According to AVClub, despite having access to state-of-the-art film equipment, Chazelle decided to challenge himself by making a two-hour cut of his most recent film three-hour film Babylon on his iPhone. The cut apparently features the director's wife in one of the key film's key roles.