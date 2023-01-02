Check out the star-studded trailer for the new animated series ARK

Although the medium has made impressive strides in the 21st century, animation still doesn't get the respect it deserves. For decades, people have created a false equivalence that text and prose are somehow more sophisticated and mature than images. Consequently, there's been a bias that comics and cartoons are incapable of possessing any depth of subtext. And while contemporary animation has endeavored tirelessly to battle this malformed appraisal, millions of adults would rather be caught dead than watch a cartoon without their children present.

One of the ways that animation has decided to alter its reputation as strictly children's entertainment is to cast high-profile actors in voice roles. Amazon's Invincible employed J.K. Simmons, Steven Yeun, and Sandra Oh in key roles to acclimatize viewers to the maturity of its narrative subtly subconsciously. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the new animated series ARK, which features an equally stacked cast of stars.