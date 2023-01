Sex educator, podcaster, and columnist Dan Savage lives up to his name in this absolutely brutal tweet, calling out lying liar George Santos for yet more blatant lies.

In response to two of Santos' tweets about his mother dying (one from July 2021 claiming his mother died on 9/11, and one from December 2021 claiming his mother died on December 23) Savage replies:

To lose your mother on 9/11 may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose her again on 12/23 looks like carelessness.