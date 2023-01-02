M.C. Escher's work will enter public domain in some countries this year but not the United States

According to the Public Domain Review, on January 1, 2023, the work of Dutch artist M.C. Escher (1898–1972) entered the public domain in countries with copyright of "life plus 50 years." But the website for the estate of M.C. Escher doesn't reflect the new copyright status of his work. It reads:

All works by M.C. Escher are protected by copyright. International Copyright laws protect all of the work of M.C. Escher, as well as his spoken and written words. Any reproduction of his work, including downloading, is prohibited without the express written permission of The M.C. Escher Company.

I reached out to the M.C. Escher company for clarification. A representative told me that the works will not be in the public domain until March 27 this year. Since the United States copyright law gives copyright protection for 70 years after the artist death, Escher's work walked into the public domain there until 2042.

(I corrected this article after my discussion with the MC Escher representative.)