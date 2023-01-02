Netflix and burn? The streaming service is getting into the fitness game

Despite falling slightly out of fashion, the phrase Netflix and chill might be one of the best modern colloquialisms ever invented. Even if you're an innocent Amish person with a soul as pure as a newborn kitten's yawn, the implications of the phrase are immediate and self-explanatory. If we're being real here, movies have always served as the perfect accomplice in facilitating discreet dalliances. The entire premise of a drive-in movie was designed with the end goal of Netflix and chill in mind decades before the internet was invented.
However, if you have an appointment to Netflix and chill on the calendar, odds are you might want to look your best. Let's say you need to get a quick pump in, fellas, so your sleeves hug your guns a little tighter. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is about to launch a fitness option with Nike to help you Netflix and burn before you Netflix and chill. If you Netflix and burn after you Netflix and chill, you should see a doctor and get ready for a handful of awkward phone calls.
Netflix will begin offering fitness content from Nike this week as part of the streamer's latest efforts to attract subscribers and keep existing members engaged.
Beginning Dec. 30, timed right as users may be kicking off their New Year's fitness resolutions, Netflix subscribers will have access to 90 workout videos — totaling 30 hours — from Nike Training Club, the fitness brand's app that offers workout videos led by Nike trainers. The workouts, most of which require zero or minimal equipment, will be available across all of Netflix's subscription plans and will be offered in 10 languages.
The first batch of 46 workout videos released on Netflix will include programs covering fitness basics, vinyasa yoga, high-intensity interval training, and strength and core training. The second batch of videos will be released later in 2023.