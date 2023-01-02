Netflix and burn? The streaming service is getting into the fitness game

Despite falling slightly out of fashion, the phrase Netflix and chill might be one of the best modern colloquialisms ever invented. Even if you're an innocent Amish person with a soul as pure as a newborn kitten's yawn, the implications of the phrase are immediate and self-explanatory. If we're being real here, movies have always served as the perfect accomplice in facilitating discreet dalliances. The entire premise of a drive-in movie was designed with the end goal of Netflix and chill in mind decades before the internet was invented.

However, if you have an appointment to Netflix and chill on the calendar, odds are you might want to look your best. Let's say you need to get a quick pump in, fellas, so your sleeves hug your guns a little tighter. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is about to launch a fitness option with Nike to help you Netflix and burn before you Netflix and chill. If you Netflix and burn after you Netflix and chill, you should see a doctor and get ready for a handful of awkward phone calls.