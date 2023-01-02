Peeling away layers of UI makeup on Windows 11

NTDEV strips away the sedimentary layers of decades of technical debt and half-baked UI fads: "How many layers of UI inconsistencies are in Windows 11?"

And last, but certainly not least, in the ODBC Data Sources utility there is a Windows 3.1-styled folder selection window!

That is at least simple and unambigious. More confusing are discoveries such as Windows Vista-themed file search results running inside the new tabbed finder. As ugly and uncanny as it is, consider the value of backwards compatibility for what remains the world's most used consumer and business OS.