Thank you, Dr. Fauci

At the end of 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a position he had held for almost 40 years. He's worked at NIAID for a total of 54 years, since joining the Institute in 1968 after graduating from medical school. I'd like to thank Dr. Fauci for his service, particularly during the first few years of the pandemic when he was one of the few voices of reason on Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force.

I'd also like to thank him for this unforgettable moment, when his reaction to Trump using the term "Deep State Department" during a White House Briefing was captured by NBCNews. The clip was then given the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" treatment by Rick Schuler, which made the brilliant reaction even better. Enjoy the memories.