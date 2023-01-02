The Beatles' "Blackbird" performed in the indigenous Mi'kmaq language by a 16-year-old girl

Emma Stevens, 16, is a member of the Eskasoni First Nation in Unama'ki (Cape Breton), Nova Scotia. In this video, she is singing The Beatles' "Blackbird" in Mi'kmaq, a language spoken by about 11,000 people.

From WBUR:

Stevens had the help of Katani Julian, who works in language revitalization. It's part of a combined effort to spread awareness of Indigenous language and culture.

"My language is very different from other ones," Stevens says. "There's a lot of syllables in ours. And there's a lot of long words that translate into something really easy in English."