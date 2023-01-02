One of the many fun things about the British stop-motion animation comedy series, Wallace & Gromit, is seeing the wacky, often perilous inventions that Wallace comes up with. Here is a compilation of those contraptions.
The crazed contraptions of Wallace & Gromit
- inventions
- stop motion animation
- unusual contraptions
- Wallace & Gromit
Would you use an earthquake-proof bed that drops into a metal chamber and seals you inside it?
Watch this video that demonstrates Chinese inventor Wang Wenxi's design for an 'earthquake bed.' The bed has sensors that detect tremors, which activate the bed to drop (along with the person in the bed) into a metal chamber. After the bed drops into the metal box, a roof closes over the top to secure the person inside. Anita Durairaj,… READ THE REST
An 8-bit accordian made of Commodore 64s
Behold Linus Akesson's incredible Commodordian, an accordian made with two Commodore 64s, "bellows" cut from floppy disks and tape, and the infinitude of ingenuity. I've been tinkering with this beast, on and off, for about three and a half years. So from my point of view, the Sixtyforgan and Qwertuoso, where I first demonstrated the… READ THE REST
How Rotoscoping revolutionized animated movement
Rotoscoping, invented by Max Fleischer in 1915, revolutionized movement in animated film. It allowed real human motion and dancing to be translated into frame-by-frame animation, such as turning Cab Calloway's moves into a walrus dancing. Thumbnail: Screengrab from video. READ THE REST
