Two hilarious Great Danes scheme for their human's bowl of soup (video)

It's no easy feat to eat a bowl of soup around two adorable Great Danes who are plotting to get some for themselves. But a woman manages to slurp down a few spoonfuls while one of her humongous doggos pins her down, pretending to be a lap dog. Meanwhile, the other pooch noses up to the bowl, pretending to relax his head on the table. It's not clear who, in the end, actually ended up with the hot meal, but I have a hunch it didn't all go to the human. (Watch larrygreatdane's TikTok video below.)

via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: DragoNika / shutterstock.com