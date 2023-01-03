A long list of penis mishaps in 2022

Mark Frauenfelder
Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Here's a list of bad things that happened to possessors of penises last year, as reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and compiled by Defector.

Excerpt:

  • Playing with a toy dinosaur and made it bite his penis
  • Was having a pillow fight with his dog when the dog lunged for the pillow and accidentally bit patient in his penis
  • Had a piercing on penis which got caught in car door
  • Took some male enhancement pill & used a penis pump, heard a "pop from a vein in his groin area"
  • Closed an eyeglass case on his penis
  • Pain to testicles which started when he was given oral sex after he was sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray
  • Stuck two magnets on his foreskin unable to remove