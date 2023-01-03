Aaron Taylor-Johnson tipped as next James Bond

When Mufasa spoke to Simba about the circle of life in The Lion King, I doubt that he realized how applicable the metaphor was to the role of James Bond. Every generation has its own Bond; it's just a practice that's interwoven into the franchise. However, even though Bond actors have come and gone over the years, the essential core of the character has remained untouched. Well, at least, that used to be the case.

One of the reasons Daniel Craig's era of Bond became so popular was beautifully the franchise was able to retrofit its conventions to keep pace with modern spy thrillers. It's easy to forget, but post Bourne Identity, many fans believed that Bond's exploding pens and rocket shoes were a bit too silly to work in modernity. Craig's grounded version of the character served as a perfect seachange that carried Bond into the 21st century.

Now that Craig has left the role, the Bond franchise desperately needs another rebrand for the modern era. According to AVClub, Bond producers believe that Aaron Taylor-Johnson might be the man to help them in Bond's inevitable repackaging. Having just watched Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train, I'd say that he definitely has the goods to play 007.