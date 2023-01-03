Bankman-Fried's sweetheart bail deal

As his colleagues all rush to cut the best deal to sell Sam Bankman-Fried out, Mr. Bankman-Fried's negotiations were around getting him out of a Bahamanian prison quickly and saving the US government the costs of fighting to extradite him and caring for him in a US-based jail as he awaits trial. The size of Bankman-Fried's scheme merits a $250 million bail to set, but it seems cheaper and more expedient for the Department of Justice to put the squeeze on his parents and let Bankman-Fried protect himself from the horde of angry FTX customers.

Financial fraud gets the DoJ pissed. Far more than if you are an insurrectionist.

NY Times: