I didn't know that some ants have stingers like wasps. In this video, a guy lets a fire ant bite him with its jaws, then it delivers a dose of painful venom with the stinger in its butt. The bite doesn't hurt. The ant uses its bite to give it stability when it injects its stinger into his flesh.
Close-up video of a fire ant bite and sting
