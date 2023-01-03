De La Soul's classic albums will finally be on streaming services

For decades, De La Soul's classic albums—including the hip-hop masterpiece Three Feet High and Rising—have been mired in legal struggles around sample clearances and unfair contracts the artists signed as teenagers. That's why you haven't been able to listen to the likes of "Me Myself and I" and "The Magic Number" on streaming services. But that will soon change as the stakeholders have reached an agreement.

"The Reservoir and Chrysalis teams have worked with De La Soul, and their record label, AOI, to bring their music to digital streaming services. Reservoir is pleased to share that De La Soul's first six albums, '3 Feet High and Rising' (1989), 'De La Soul Is Dead' (1991), 'Buhloone Mindstate' (1993), 'Stakes Is High' (1996), 'Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump' (2000), and 'AOI: Bionix' (2001), will be available to fans everywhere March 3rd , 2023, on the 34th anniversary of the release of their debut album, '3 Feet High and Rising.'"

And yes, an official vinyl reissue of Three Feet High and Rising is on its way.

From Variety: