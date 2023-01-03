Firefighters rescue electrocuted man trying to steal wire from top of power tower

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania gentleman is facing criminal charges after firefighters had to rescue him from an electrical transmission tower where he was hanging above the ground. He allegedly scaled the tower, attached himself to the top, and then cut a live wire which resulted in his electrocution. From Lehigh Valley Live:

Township firefighters were able to bring the man down with their ladder truck and he was taken to a local hospital.

The man reportedly told police he was deer spotting, but police said they found insulated tools with him and a large copper wire that was partially cut.