In Belgium, you can recycle your hair

David Pescovitz

An NGO in Belgium is collecting human hair from salons to recycle it into big squares that act as sponges for water pollutants.

Project Co-founder Patrick Janssen, explaining that 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs) of hair can absorb 7-8 litres (1.8-2.1 U.S. gallons) of oil and hydrocarbons, said the mats can be placed in drains to soak up pollution in water before it reaches a river.

The project said on its website that hair has powerful properties: one strand can support up to 10 million times its own weight, and as well as absorbing fat and hydrocarbons, it is water-soluble and highly elastic due to its keratin fibres.

image: Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock