Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's "furious" as she bashes Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and others (video)

A whipped up Marjorie Taylor Greene, desperate to retrieve her committee assignments — which Kevin McCarthy pledged to return if he becomes House Speaker — put on a sideshow today from within the GOP's chaos circus tent (see video below). The Georgia Qongresswoman lashed out at her MAGA colleagues for their hypocritical stances against McCarthy, bashing "friend" Matt Gaetz, Chip Roy, Bob Good, and Lauren Boebert before storming off with her parting comment: "I'm furious about it and I'm going to continue calling them out. We will be fighting this out."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) angrily calls out Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and other Freedom Caucus Republicans by name for opposing Kevin McCarthy for Speaker:



"This is all about never-Kevin … This is not about prom king, this is not about a pastor." pic.twitter.com/N1ui5afjyp — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: C-SPAN