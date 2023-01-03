Reporter travels to Ghana to verify height of extremely tall man

Sulemana Abdul Samed, also known as Awuche ("Let's Go" in Hausa), has been rumored to be the tallest man in the world at a reported height of 9 ft 6in. However, due to a lack of proper measuring equipment at the hospital near him, his height could not be accurately verified. So, BBC reporter Favour Nunoo traveled to northern Ghana to meet with Awuche and used a 16-foot measuring tape to determine that he is currently 7 ft 4in, just one foot shorter than the current Guinness World Record holder for tallest man. It's not over 'til it's over though, Awuche has been diagnosed with gigantism and continues to grow every three to four months. (via Digg)

BBC World News:

"Well, the tallest man alive is 8ft 2.8in tall, he is barely one foot taller than you." I was referring to 40-year-old Sultan Kösen, who lives in Turkey and holds the current Guinness World Record. "I'm still growing tall. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too," Awuche remarked – not at all upset by the discrepancy with the figure given to him by the hospital.

The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world's tallest man