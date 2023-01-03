Someone made an intro for Andor in a retro style

Star Wars needed Andor. Since the polarizing debut of The Last Jedi and the ensuing fallout that engulfed Disney's sequel trilogy, Star Wars has been in a tailspin. With every step that Disney takes forward with the brand, it seems like they fall back another three. As soon as The Mandalorian becomes the bell of the ball, here comes The Book of Boba Fett to stink up the joint.

Even though Disney's Star Wars films didn't live up to their hype, the studio's cinematic journey into a galaxy far, far away wasn't all bad. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a tragically beautiful, if slightly uneven, film. The movie's dark perspective on the typically lighthearted Star Wars universe provided a wonderful contrast to Disney's tame sequel trilogy.

In the video linked above, someone made a parody intro to Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in a gloriously retro style that harkens back to the 1970s.