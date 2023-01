In a MAGA-gone-mad world, Paul Gosar (R-AZ) just stood up and formally nominated Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to challenge Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker (see video below).

"As a wise person once told me, good process builds good policy builds good politics. We've gotta return to that," the neo-Nazi supporter said on the House floor today. "It is with that that I place the name of my friend and colleague from Arizona, Andy Biggs, for Speaker of the House."

Let the games begin!