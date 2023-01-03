Thing T. Thing has always been one of the more interesting characters in The Addams Family franchise. And, if you ask me, he nearly stole the show in the first season of Tim Burton's Wednesday. In this Bopping episode, they look at Thing's origin story, via cartoonist Charles Addams and the original 60s TV series, and Thing's evolution from being a hand in a box to a severed hand that can move around and take a more active role in the storytelling.
The origin and evolution of Thing from The Addams Family
