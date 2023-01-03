Young children accidentally eating weed rises 1,375%

The number of children under six years old accidentally eating edibles — many that come in appetizing, sometimes kid-attractive packaging — has risen 1,375%, says a study published by Pediatrics journal, according to CNN. Some of the stats from the study include:

• In 2017, children under six accidentally ingested cannabis 207 times (according to reported cases)

• By 2021 that number jumped to 3,054.

• Between 2017–2021, the total number of reported cases was more than 7,040

Although it's highly unlikely someone will die from ingesting too much weed, "kids weigh less than adults, so a drug's impact can be much more toxic," according to the study.

From CNN:

Many edibles come in the form of candies, cookies, brownies and chocolates, products that can have a strong toddler appeal. Research has found that the packaging of some edible products, especially those available on the black market, looks nearly identical to the real thing. There are knockoff Doritos, Cheetos, Nerds Rope and Gushers candy, for example. Large food companies have sued many of the companies selling these products, but they're still available. Some packages also have child-friendly cartoon characters. Even if the packaging warns that the product contains cannabis or THC, it's often in small print, and many young children can't read in the first place. … Many of the outcomes in the study were unclear, but in nearly a quarter of the cases, the toddlers were admitted to the hospital. There was a significant increase in both intensive care and non-intensive care admissions.

The study is a good reminder for weed-imbibing parents of small children to keep edibles in an out-of-reach, child-proof container.