Black drivers are still far more likely to be stopped by California police than white ones

Surprising only to the melanin-deprived, California law enforcement is 2.2x more likely to pull you over for being black than white. The disparity also tracks with police's use of force, which is far more frightening.
Sac Bee:
An annual report from the California Justice Department showed that Black drivers continue to be pulled over by law enforcement agencies at disproportionate rates, reflecting a bias in policing that can cause lasting harm in communities. The California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board's report provides data from 58 California law enforcement agencies, both state and local. It looked at 3.1 million vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021 and found that law enforcement agencies stopped and searched Black people 2.2 times as often as white people.