Have you ever seen a coyote just chilling on the roof of a car after a desert rain? If not, here's your chance. Check out this cool video of an absolute gorgeous coyote in Phoenix, Arizona, just sitting on top of a car, casually checking out its surroundings. The video was filmed by Jill Rogers and posted on the AZ Family Twitter account.
Coyote chilling on the roof of a car
