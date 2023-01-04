Coyote chilling on the roof of a car

Jennifer Sandlin

Have you ever seen a coyote just chilling on the roof of a car after a desert rain? If not, here's your chance. Check out this cool video of an absolute gorgeous coyote in Phoenix, Arizona, just sitting on top of a car, casually checking out its surroundings. The video was filmed by Jill Rogers and posted on the AZ Family Twitter account.