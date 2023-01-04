FDA says abortion drug may be sold by pharmacies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the United States.

The changes included permanently removing restrictions on mail order shipping of the pills and their prescription through telehealth. The agency finalized the changes on Tuesday after reviewing supplemental applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that make the drug in the United States. "Under the Mifepristone REMS Program, as modified, Mifeprex and its approved generic can be dispensed by certified pharmacies or by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber," the agency said on its website on Tuesday.