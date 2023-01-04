Incredible kitty enjoys spa day like no other cat (video)

As someone whose kitty who won't even get in the same room with a pair of catnail clippers, I was amazed to see this Instagram cat not only putting up with, but seeming to enjoy, a complete spa day. From a manicure to a teeth-cleaning to a full-on bath in the sink, I kept expecting him to finally lose it with a scratch, howl, or at least a hiss. But no, he is one surprisingly cool (and clean) cat.

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: Olleg / shutterstock.com

Check out more dontstopmeowing videos on Instagram