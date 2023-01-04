Iranian chess player who competed without hijab warned not to return there

International Master Sara Khadem competed at last week's World Blitz Championships in Almaty without wearing a hijab, the headscarf women must wear under the Iranian regime's dress code. Reuters reports that her family has been threatened and she has been warned not to return to the county.

The phone calls led to organizers deciding to provide security with the cooperation of Kazakh police, resulting in four bodyguards being stationed outside Khadem's hotel room, the source said.

Be sure to see Lennart Ootes' photo of Khadem at the tournament. The Guardian reports that she's moving to Spain.

Months of ongoing protest in Iran, with women taking a prominent role, were triggered by the killing of Mahsa Amini by the country's so-called "morality" police.