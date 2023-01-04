On January 25, 1969, during one of the "Let It Be" rehearsal sessions, John Lennon sang a lead vocal on the signature McCartney track. Using isolation software and audio editing of the bits and piece John sang, a complete, albeit raw and playful, Lennon performance of the tune can now be heard.
John Lennon singing Paul McCartney's "Let It Be"
- COMMENTS
- John Lennon
- Paul McCartney
- Rock n Roll
- The 1960s
- The Beatles
"History Listen" is a new podcast about rock n' roll, narrated by St. Vincent
A little over a year again, I began working on my first podcast for Double Elvis Productions — a combination true crime thriller and history lesson covering the early days and development of the Southern Rock movement. The rest of the season would take a similar approach to other musical genres, placing popular songs in… READ THE REST
An opera singer and science of voice expert analyzes Led Zeppelin's "Since I've Been Loving You"
Elizabeth Zharoff is an opera singer, science of the voice expert, and a music teacher. She has a YouTube channel called The Charismatic Voice where she listens and reacts to popular music and then analyzes the singing in it. In this video, she listens to Led Zeppelin's "Since I've Been Loving You" and shares what… READ THE REST
The many incarnations of King Crimson
There are few bands who've gone through so many different lineups, with each incarnation having its own unique character and artistic impact, than King Crimson. To tell their full story, Warren of Produce Like A Pro needed two episodes of his "Artists Who Changed Music." Bonus Track: READ THE REST
Go green and save some green with this refurbished Surface 3 tablet
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For many, the new calendar year means it's time to upgrade some electronic devices. If you've got the urge to pick up some gear but feel bad about how humans are ruining everything with… READ THE REST
Brush away that 2022 grime with a bestselling electric toothbrush that's just $30
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Of the handful of most recent years, 2022 was perhaps not the worst, but it did leave us feeling kind of gross at times. Palate cleansers for the Musk of it all can only get… READ THE REST
This six-piece sheet set can welcome your slumber habits into the New Year for only $22.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If we know anything, it's that a good night's sleep can only be achieved with the proper tools (both home and away). If you're using the sheets that you bought in college on your… READ THE REST