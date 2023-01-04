Long-missing, this cane's handle is carved with Jack the Ripper's creepy face

In 1888, at the conclusion of the London Metropolitan Police's investigation into the still-unsolved Whitechapel murders committed by Jack the Ripper, the staff at Scotland Yard presented Chief Inspector Frederick George Abberline with a curious gift: a cane Jack's head carved into the handle based on a composite of eyewitness descriptions. The cane had been missing for almost a decade after its home at the Bramshill Police Staff College was shuttered. Recently though, it turned up buried in a storage space containing some of the College archives.

