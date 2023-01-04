New lunar landers, spacesuits, electric airplanes, space medicine and other reasons NASA is stoked for 2023

In the video above, NASA shares its plans for 2023 and it looks like it'll be a stellar year of milestones in astronomy, aeronautics, planetary science, cosmology, and for our future lives offworld. This is the space age, and we are here to go! Here are links to the missions mentioned and the video timestamps:

[0:46] TEMPO – Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution: https://weather.msfc.nasa.gov/tropics/

[0:51] X-59 Quesst Supersonic Low-boom Aircraft: https://www.nasa.gov/X59

[0:56] X-57 All-Electric Aircraft: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/X57/

[0:58] Crew Assignments for Artemis II Mission to the Moon: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis… [1:06] Boeing Crew Flight Test to the Space Station: https://blogs.nasa.gov/oft-2/

[1:11] OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return to Earth: https://www.nasa.gov/osiris-rex

[1:17] Commercial Lunar Payload Services Robotic Lunar Delivery – Astrobotic Technology: https://www.nasa.gov/content/commerci…https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/as…

[1:21] Commercial Lunar Payload Services Robotic Lunar Delivery – Intuitive Machines Lunar Lander: https://www.nasa.gov/content/commerci…https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/in…

[1:25] Earth Information Center to Visualize our Home Planet: https://science.nasa.gov/earth-scienc…

[1:28] Sustainable Flight Demonstrator: https://www.nasa.gov/aeroresearch/pro…

[1:31] Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services Contract Award: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-mak…

[1:35] Crew and Cargo Launches to the International Space Station for Groundbreaking Science – Tissue Chips in Space: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/st…

[1:38] Crew and Cargo Launches to the International Space Station for Groundbreaking Science – Cold Atom Lab Upgrades: https://coldatomlab.jpl.nasa.gov

[1:41] Psyche Launch to Study a Metal-Rich Asteroid:

[1:43] Award for Human Lander System for Artemis Moon Missions: https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/missions/psyche

[1:48] Reveal of Spacesuit Prototype for Artemis Moon Missions: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/na…

[1:53] Jaw-Dropping New Imagery of the Universe: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/we…