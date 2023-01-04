Police jailed SC Senator for hours after they found him "slumped" in his car with "extremely slurred speech"

South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication after police found him slumped over the steering wheel of his car. An incident report described the Republican gentleman as having "extremely slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his person," according to Yahoo! News.

He was also found to be "unsteady on his feet" with "glassy eyes" when asked to step out of his car, whereupon he "almost [fell] back against the side of his vehicle."

The Senator's car was fogged up and parked in a Target lot when police approached him around 4am on Sunday. Although earlier reports did not disclose if he spent any time in jail, today he admitted that he was "embarrassed" after spending hours in the Lexington County Detention Center.

From Yahoo!:

Davis was arrested and ticketed with public intoxication. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and given a $1,000 personal recognizance bond on the condition he show for future court hearings. In his own statement Sunday, Davis apologized about the incident, saying he was "ashamed and embarrassed," and had parked his car after he "recognized he should not be driving" following a New Year's Eve gathering. Davis said he believed the officers' actions were appropriate. "It was consistent with a concern for my safety and the safety of others," he said. "I have no one to blame but myself. I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed my family, I embarrassed my colleagues, and I will try to learn from it and get better."