Go for that green mindset in 2023 with this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Some people will tell you that it's basically impossible to buy things while living an eco-friendly lifestyle unless you have tons of money to spend on the most sustainable brands. In reality, you can be a responsible consumer on a budget, and one of the ways is by opting for refurbished devices. Scratch that new-tech itch without being part of the problem, starting with this Microsoft Surface 3 tablet.

Go into the new year with new-to-you gear and a new green mindset. This gorgeous tablet is primed to upgrade your on-the-go browsing, working, and playing without the hefty price tag or e-waste that comes from buying brand new. Through January 9, you can get a 10.8" refurbished Surface 3 at a 73% discount.

In case you aren't already a pro at buying refurbished tech, here's a little rundown of how it works. Essentially, companies will fix up older models, making them perform perfectly fine. What you receive is the original shell that can sometimes be a bit scuffed up with a good-as-new internal system.

This model running Windows 10 features a quad-core Intel Atom x7-X87 processor, which makes it incredibly fast. With 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, you've got room for everything you need to store and use. You can also expand it up to 200GB by adding a microSD card if you really want to ramp things up.

With a 10.8" full HD display, multiple ports, and a built-in kickstand, you can easily take work, entertainment, or gaming on the go, while a 10-hour battery life supports you.

Thanks to a New Year's promotion, you can get this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for only $159.99 (reg. $594). Price drop ends 11:59 PM Pacific on January 9, 2023.

Price subject to change.