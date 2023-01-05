Hannity grills Lauren Boebert for failing to understand that 202 is greater than 20

Lauren Boebert looks genuinely surprised and uncomfortable with Sean Hannity's direct questions about why she thinks her pick for House Speaker, who has 20 votes, stands a better chance of winning than Kevin McCarthy, who has over 200.

Here's a transcript of the MAGA vs Ultra MAGA exchange:

Sean Hannity

Congresswoman, Kevin McCarthy has 202, 2003 votes. Your side has 20. So if I'm going to use your words and your methodology and your math, isn't it time for you to pack it in, and your side to pack it in, considering he has over 200 and you have 20?

Lauren Boebert

Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you…

Sean Hannity

I'm not frustrated. You didn't answer my question.

Lauren Boebert

And we are hearing. We are…

Sean Hannity

I'm not frustrated.

Lauren Boebert

…who are still voting with Kevin McCarthy.

Sean Hannity

You're not answering my question.

Lauren Boebert

…supportive of what we're doing. And they're cheering us on. So there are more for us than are against us. And they are waiting for Kevin to cave. The American people are certainly frustrated by…

Sean Hannity

I'm frustrated by you not answering a direct question. You said earlier today that President Trump needs to tell Kevin McCarthy you don't have the votes.

Lauren Boebert

(unitelligible talking over Hannity)

Sean Hannity

Can I finish?

Lauren Boebert

…candidate to elect and…

Sean Hannity

Can I finish? You don't have the votes and it's time to withdraw. He has 203. Your side has 20. Why is it time for him to withdraw and not you when he has so many more votes?

Unknown Speaker

Well, Shawn, he needs to 218 and he does not have to 218. We've been trying to…

Sean Hannity

Neither do you.