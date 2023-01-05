Man tries to dislodge stuck popcorn from a vending machine

Jennifer Sandlin

Watch this video of a man named Cody Smith trying to get a bag of popcorn from a vending machine. I got weirdly invested in the outcome the longer I watched — it's so frustrating to see the popcorn just sitting there, in that liminal space between hanging and dropping. I won't spoil it though — you'll have to watch to see what happens!

@codstr

Turn vol up! #funny #fyp #vendingmachine #entertainment #gamble

♬ original sound – Cody Smith