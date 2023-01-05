Rare Discontinued Choco Taco being auctioned off for $25,000

This past summer, Klondike announced that it was discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco ice cream bar after 40 years. Many a heart-tugging thinkpiece was born in the wake of this great tragedy.

But if you're still craving that sweet chewy waffle cone taco taste, there's hope: you can buy a sealed, frozen Choco Taco on eBay for a mere $25,000, complete with dry ice shipping to keep it cold and intact! Sure, that might seem like a steep price — but for someone out there, it might be worth it.

From the listing:

1 Sealed Klondike Choco Taco Shipped With Dry Ice – Discontinued! This item is properly packaged and stored. Per the manufacturer, the expiration date is December 31, 2022. FREE SHIPPING within 1 business day with dry ice to ensure delivery. Be a part of history by owning one of the most expensive Choco Taco's in history and help support my growing family of 4 children while doing so! Thank you

I've got to admit, I respect the hustle.