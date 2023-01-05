Start your new year with a wellness-minded smart watch for only $29.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Not into the whole "change everything about yourself" vibe that comes around every January? Same. Instead, celebrate being as awesome as you already are why decking yourself out in some new gear. If that gear just so happens to be designed to nudge you toward a wellness mindset, that's not a terrible side effect.

The Smart Fit multifunctional watch sells for $29.99 through January 9, thanks to this Same You, New Wellness promotion. Normally $149, that's 80% off, saving you a bunch of cash on some techy arm candy that comes in a bunch of colors.

The price sets this smart watch apart, but it can still monitor all your essentials. While you're wearing it, it will track your heart rate, blood pressure, daily steps, calories burned, and more. You'll be able to check out all your health data at the end of the day to see where you stand and what you'd like to do in the future. Plus, since it's sweat-proof and waterproof, you can wear it during just about any workout.

In addition to monitoring health, this sleek watch also helps you control music, make phone calls, send messages, and, of course, check the time.

Consider what others who bought this super-affordable smart watch had to say. "Great watch. It works wonders for me. I couldn't be more happier. I would definitely order this again," one buyer wrote; another said, "Very easy to use and to put on the wrist. I like the way it charges also and it last for 4-5 days. It has great information while exercising."

Pick up the Smart Fit wellness and fitness watch for just $29.99, no coupon needed, for a limited time. Price drop ends January 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific

Prices subject to change.