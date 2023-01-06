Far-right activist Ali Alexander threatens to reveal that Marjorie Taylor Greene "committed a crime" — "I will not be taught vows and loyalty, commitment from a whore!"

Apparently frustrated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's desire to see Kevin McCarthy voted in as House Speaker, far-right activist Ali Alexander threatened to release evidence that she committed a crime that would result in her expulsion from the House. He also called her a "ho," a "whore," and "a harlot."

Transcript from Media Matters:

Remember when Marjorie Taylor Greene said, "If we don't vote for Kevin McCarthy on the first ballot, the Democrats and the RINOs will team up on the first or the second ballot?" We have gone through six ballots and the Democrats haven't gained one vote. They are not a threat to us. You are a harlot and a liar. You supported Q. You talked about Jewish people and now you denounce people who talk about Jewish power? Now you want to act like you're not into conspiracies? Girl, go get your teeth fixed. Mine are crooked cause I'm not a multimillionaire. Why are yours crooked?

I will not suffer this harlot. I will not be taught vows and loyalty — commitment — from a whore. You have got me mistaken for some damn fool and, a "fool," Ali Alexander has never been called. She wouldn't even help the House Freedom Caucus pass a good rule called the Motion to Vacate, so if Kevin McCarthy betrayed us in the middle of his term, we could yank the seat. She wouldn't even support that. Then she has the audacity to lie to y'all and say she's asked for nothing. That's because Kevin has promised her everything. She has the audacity to say the House Freedom Caucus wouldn't fight for her to be placed on whatever, whatever, whatever. You're not consulting them. How could they know what to ask for you for? She has the audacity, in a republic, to say that it is wrong for members of Congress to fight for their constituents, for rural members of Congress to say, "I want to sit on the Agriculture Commission — Committee," for people who are good at finance to say, "I want to sit on Ways and Means," or, "I want to sit on Appropriations." How dare you? You disrespect the Western tradition, you disrespect America. You know nothing about the founding. Go home.

Go home, ho. Ho, go home!

In the coming days, I'm going to reveal that Marjorie Taylor Greene, in my summation and the summation of lawyers, committed a crime. That crime is going to be handed to the state of Georgia, and the state of Georgia will decide whether they adjudicate that crime or not. The House Ethics Committee and House Rules must expel Marjorie Taylor Greene when this evidence comes to light. Ho, go home. I am done with you. You are lukewarm. I am spitting you out of my mouth. You played me and no more. Everyone will know about your drunken nights because the consultant you have drunk with you will have to choose whether they fear me or whether they fear you. And they fear me, Marge. They fear me a lot more than they fear you. You don' know this saying because you're too new. When you were on Q boards and masturbating to transvestites in Seattle, I was fighting and bleeding for this country, Marge. I came here before you, I will be here after you. Ho, go home!