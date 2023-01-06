Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting yet again (video)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted again after taking a break last month (see video posted by ABC reporter Tom George below).

"The glow of fresh lava was detected at 4:34 p.m. HST," announced the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. Kilauea's last eruption lasted for 16 months after starting up in September 2021, and was then joined by neighboring sidekick, Mauna Loa, in November for about two weeks, before both stopped around the same time. But the Big Island's Kilauea is back at it – beautiful to see and, although officials have "updated its aviation color code from orange to red," the Hawaii EMA says "lava is still contained within the crater in a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No threat to communities."

Webcams atop Kilauea providing excellent coverage of the new lava flow. https://t.co/VPVQEFPYmU pic.twitter.com/qZ4FZiCYpk — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 6, 2023

New footage shows latest eruption — Kilauea volcano began erupting again after a month break (video: NPS / Janice Wei) @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/2ooa9tl5Hz — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 6, 2023

Via CNN

Front page thumbnail image: USGS