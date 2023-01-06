Keep e-waste out of the landfill by opting for this $100 Chromebook

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Living a more sustainable lifestyle can sometimes be difficult or expensive, but there are plenty of possibilities to make that kind of difference. One way is by looking at what you buy and considering greener options — like going for refurbished gear when you need new tech.

Opting for refurbished electronics and appliances does make a real difference when it comes to fighting climate change, reducing e-waste, and offsetting pollution. It's also good for your wallet: Right now, this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook, which typically retails for $475, is available for $99.99. That's almost 79% off, no coupons needed. You can work toward having a greener year, all while getting a new-to-you laptop for an amazing price.

This Chromebook does everything you need a laptop to do: You can surf the internet, watch videos, use your apps, play music, the usual. It's also slim, lightweight, and flexible—so flexible, in fact, that you can fold it into multiple configurations to make it more comfortable for working on. It's a great portable option for anyone who doesn't need the latest, greatest, fastest machine (which, frankly, is most of us). We also love you have the option of using either the keyboard or the sleek touchscreen.

Other highlights: You get 32 gigabytes of storage space for all your files and photos, the Chrome OS ensures you get top-of-the-line Google-integrated apps, and there's Bluetooth connectivity. What more do you need in a laptop?

Experts are impressed with its capabilities, too. "Here's a durable convertible Chromebook that survives a liquid spill and a fall in the classroom. Its impressive battery life also makes you confident of a full day's activity without having to charge," a reviewer for ITG wrote.

Get the 11.6" Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen with 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD for only $99.99 during this Same You, New Green Mindset promotion that ends January 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.