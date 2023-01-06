New Order released live 1985 video from Tokyo of "Love Vigilantes"

New Order's Low-Life (1985) is my favorite of the band's full albums and they've just released a beautiful "Definitive Edition" boxset that includes the remastered album on vinyl and CD, unreleased mixes and demos, and two DVDs of live performances from that era. To coincide with the release, the band just posted this magnificent live version of "Love Vigilantes" from Tokyo's Koseinenkin Hall.
