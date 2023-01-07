False teeth sprouted oyster

This set of false teeth gained notoriety when it sprouted an oyster. The oyster-teeth were found inside of the Chesapeake Bay in 1898. They were then proudly exhibited in the Smithsonian, and became a hit (to a fault). Within the following decades, multiple people insisted on ownership over the oyster-teeth. Perhaps these people had all lost dentures in the Chesapeake Bay, or maybe they just felt a burning desire to get their hands on the strange object. Regardless, the Smithsonian didn't surrender the beloved oyster-teeth.