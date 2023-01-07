Mike Rogers threat to Matt Gaetz: "You're finished"

Jason Weisberger

Kevin McCarthy's 14th failed attempt to become Speaker of the House was punctuated by a spat between Republicans Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz. Gaetz clowning around had already humiliated Rogers' good friend Kevin McCarthy so many times that when his latest clever vote of "Present" wasn't enough to help close the deal, Rogers lost control and had to be muzzled.