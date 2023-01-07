Kevin McCarthy's 14th failed attempt to become Speaker of the House was punctuated by a spat between Republicans Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz. Gaetz clowning around had already humiliated Rogers' good friend Kevin McCarthy so many times that when his latest clever vote of "Present" wasn't enough to help close the deal, Rogers lost control and had to be muzzled.
Mike Rogers threat to Matt Gaetz: "You're finished"
- COMMENTS
- Republicans
New tractor powered by bullshit
A new tractor that runs on methane developed from cow manure is just as capable as oil-powered versions. The video says that if the cows are fed the right stuff, the tractors can be carbon natural. The tractor looks like a giant children's toy. Image: screen grab READ THE REST
U.S. appeals court strikes down Trump's ban on bump stocks
After a Vegas gunman used bump stocks in killing 60 people and injuring more than 400 others, they were banned by executive order by then-president Trump. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today struck down that ban. In a 13-3 decision, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that despite "tremendous"… READ THE REST
Journalist fired after reporting on abuse at West Virginia state care facilities
No suggestion has been made that Amelia Ferrell Knisely, formerly with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, published anything false or libelous. And yet she was fired last month after reporting on the alleged abuse of people with disabilities at West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. The AP isn't shy about making clear what happened: In… READ THE REST
Get the inside scoop on your goodest boy with this dog DNA test, now $56
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've always wanted to know what breeds your mutt is made of and focus on really giving them their best life, this DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test has the big reveal. Learn about… READ THE REST
Get that sweet sweet relief with a full-leg massager
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You'll admit it. You're no Tour de France contender, but you really didn't expect your legs to go all spasmodic after a couple of hours in the saddle. Fortunately, there is sweet relief… READ THE REST
Keep e-waste out of the landfill by opting for this $100 Chromebook
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Living a more sustainable lifestyle can sometimes be difficult or expensive, but there are plenty of possibilities to make that kind of difference. One way is by looking at what you… READ THE REST