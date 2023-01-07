This exercise has helped with my forward head tilt

Among the many horrible things I have done to my body, I have spent the better part of my life staring into computer displays at bad angles. Several months ago, I noticed my forward head tilt as I saw my reflection in some retail window, and I realized it might not be the best posture. I looked for some exercises and found this video to be very helpful. After a few weeks, I noticed a big reduction in neck strain.

I also prefer how I look standing straight up.

Another help, which also came from Upright Health's YouTube channel, was to find a good sleeping position and not further push my neck with extra thick pillows all night. Sleeping posture is also super important in managing my back pain, but I'd ignored my neck.

Image: screen grab