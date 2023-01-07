What it's like to be a recreational tree climber

Tree Time is a recent episode of the Nocturne podcast about a recreational tree climber named Peter Jenkins. Jenkins aka Treeman is a certified arborist from Atlanta. In 1983 he created a school called Tree Climbers International to teach people how to safely and ethically climb trees using a rope and saddle. He has students of all climbing levels that range in age from as young as 12 to folks in their 80s.

While listening to this episode of Nocturne I realized that I haven't climbed a tree since I was a child. I feel compelled to try it again after hearing Jenkins describe the peace and joy that tree climbing brings him and his students.