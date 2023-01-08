500 years ago, Leonard Da Vinci sketched out a design for a power hammer using a cam mechanism. On How to Make Everything, they decided to put the design to the test to see if it actually works.
Does Da Vinci's power hammer design actually work?
- hammer time
- inventions
- leonardo da vinci
- woodworking
