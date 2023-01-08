Did you know that you can peel an apple with a power drill in just a few seconds? Simply jab the drill into the apply, give it a twirl, and peel away. This is the ultimate cooking hack for anyone who has lots of peelin' to do. It's also deeply satisfying to watch.
Peel an apple like a badass with a power drill
- COMMENTS
- apples
- fruit
- howto
- power tools
