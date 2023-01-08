In a PSA called This is Fine, a suburban family has a splendid time together inside of their burning house. They don't let anything get in the way of their daily routine. Not even a house full of thick smoke and rapidly spreading flames. Smokey the bear is going to have a fit when he sees this.
PSA: family spends quality time together as their house burns down around them
- COMMENTS
- climate change
- PSAs
A recap of 2022 in just 7 minutes
As the end of the year approaches, it's natural to want to reflect on all that has happened over the past 12 months. Thanks to Vox, we get to do just that with their annual end-of-year wrap video. In just 7 minutes, they take a look back at the good, bad, and ugly that defined… READ THE REST
The Red Deal calls for climate solutions beyond the scope of state action
In 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts, both Democrats, announced the Green New Deal as a significant policy issue. As reported in the New York Times, House Resolution 109, a non-binding agreement, "calls on the federal government to wean the United States from fossil fuels and curb planet-warming… READ THE REST
Curious about your neighborhood's climate impact?
Luckily, The New York Times has you covered. Three journalists have created a detailed, helpfully color-coded heatmap of major American cities, allowing you to compare the climate footprint of your neighborhood against those of your friends and perhaps take a smug sense of superiority in it. I'm happy to say that my hometown measures up… READ THE REST
This resumé builder can help you land your dream job and it's only $79
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Same you, new job! Change up your workplace in the new year with the help of the hipCV Resumé Builder Pro Plan, on sale for $79 Creating a resume from scratch is likely one… READ THE REST
Get the inside scoop on your goodest boy with this dog DNA test, now $56
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've always wanted to know what breeds your mutt is made of and focus on really giving them their best life, this DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test has the big reveal. Learn about… READ THE REST
Get that sweet sweet relief with a full-leg massager
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You'll admit it. You're no Tour de France contender, but you really didn't expect your legs to go all spasmodic after a couple of hours in the saddle. Fortunately, there is sweet relief… READ THE REST